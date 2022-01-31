George Conway: Trump Needs A Miranda Warning

Every once in a while Trump tells the truth. This weekend he admitted to a crime: plotting to push Mike Pence to overturn the election.
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2022

George Conway told CNN's New Day that Trump incriminated himself during his Texas rally this weekend.

Trump followed his rally with a statement admitting he tried to overturn the free and fair election.

Conway said, "Somebody should read him his Miranda rights, his right to remain silent, He's just incriminating himself with all of these statements."

Earlier in the interview Conway laid out a host of actions Trump and his team took to try and pull off a coup against Joe Biden.

"If it were possible for someone to violate their oath of office before even taking it, [Trump] just did that there," Conway stated.

New Day host John Berman asked George Conway about the statement Trump had Liz Harrington release on Twitter, which has now been deleted.

image_from_ios_5

Conway was livid.

“He just is incriminating himself with all of these statements...He’s a very arrogant man...Every so often, when it comes to his bad intent, he tells the truth and that’s what he’s telling here. He wanted this election to be overturned against the results, against the will of the people. He wanted to end constitutional democracy in the United States, and he’s just out and out admitting it now,” Conway said.

Conway continued, "He only cares about one thing, and that’s himself. It’s just a complete disgrace, he is beneath contempt, and the notion that he could possibly run for president again and be elected…is frankly a stain and an embarrassment to the country."

Amen!

After watching Trump's crazy rally, I tweeted this.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue