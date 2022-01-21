Hannity Texts Reveal He Thought Trump Could Be Impeached Over Jan 6

Hannity even believed the use of the 25th Amendment was possible.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By John AmatoJanuary 21, 2022

But his texts!!!

In newly revealed messages, Sean Hannity texted Kayleigh McEnany in the days following the January 6 insurrection. Sean told Kayleigh he thought it very possible that Trump could face impeachment and even removal from office using the 25th Amendment over his actions on January 6.

Hannity was a de facto Chief of Staff for Trump for a long time, which is why McEnany was so receptive to his plan.

McEnany is one of the biggest serial liars on cable. It's shocking she has a job on Fox News, lying constantly about the Trump administration, the insurrection, and attacking President Biden relentlessly.

Meanwhile, Hannity is exposed as a fraud. He's been calling the Select Committee Investigation on the insurrection a "sham" since Speaker Pelosi refused to seat Jim Jordan. Now he's refusing to cooperate about his communications with Trump on that infamous day.

Too bad, so sad, Sean. Your text messages speak for you.

CNN's Jake Tapper and former Trump Homeland Security adviser Olivia Troye were floored by these new revelations.

Tapper said, "We should note that Sean Hannity's show was a major place where these election lies were told. In fact, they're being sued as a result and Kayleigh McEnany is one of the biggest election liars that we know. So what's your reaction when you see this conversation, this private conversation?"

Sean's whining about his "privacy" should forever be countered with "But Her Emails."

