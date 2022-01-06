Jen Psaki Skewers McConnell's Voter Suppression Denial

If Mitch McConnell decided this is how he wanted to die, via several megatons of Psaki Bombs, so be it.

A reporter saw fit to let Our Lady Of Deadly Poisonous Receipts know that Minority Leader McConnell pushed the following utterance out of that tiny orifice that manages to exist betwixt his chin, his jowls, and his nose.

"Democrats' version of 'The Big Lie' is their concerns that Republicans are making it harder for people to vote."

Said reporter asked if the White House has any response to that.

Oh, yes. Jen Psaki very much did have a response to that.

Behold the list she rattled off in just under a minute.

"Well, I would just say facts are facts, and when you make it harder to vote, you make it harder to vote. So, let's give a couple of examples.

Michigan Republicans have been replacing members of county boards of canvassers who voted to certify the 2020 election results, and are replacing them in some cases with individuals who ascribed to the Big Lie.

Georgia passed a law that allows the state legislature to control the state election board, and in turn allows the state election board to remove local election officials who manage the voting and counting process.

Texas passed a law that makes it easier for partisan poll watchers to hover around people while they vote and intimidate them.

Montana passed a law that repeals same-day voter registration, makes it harder for people to vote by mail.

And Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have been pursuing purported audits of the 2020 election, something that's been thrown out of eighty courts in service of the Big Lie.

So, if that is not making it more difficult to vote, I don't know what is, and maybe Mr. McConnell has a different definition of that."

