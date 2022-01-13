Psaki Rips Romney's Gross Comparison Of Trump And Biden

In case you're wondering if there are any "good" Republicans, know that Sen. Mitt Romney (R- Utah) was displeased with Pres. Joe Biden's speech on voting rights in Georgia, Tuesday, and had the caucasity to compare it to Trump's tactics of throwing doubt on the validity of elections. Jen Psaki had a word or two to say about that, including using a little thing I like to call "context."

A reporter asked Psaki in Wednesday's press briefing, "Senator Romney today basically said, I'll use the exact quote, that the speech yesterday that the president gave was quote 'going down the same tragic road taken by President Trump in casting the doubt on the reliability of American elections.' Does the White House have a response to that?"

Seriously, Romney might be slightly more intelligent than the average Republican, and less overt in his douchebaggery, but to act as if this is an apt comparison demonstrates that he has a very low opinion of GOP voters' intellect (understandable - so do I) and is willing to continue to mislead and misinform them so that he can stay in power. He's every bit the snake that Madison Cawthorn is. Just less insurrection-y.

Psaki refused to allow Romney to get away with that egregious false equivalency.

"With all due respect to Senator Romney, I think anyone would note there's a night and day difference between fomenting an insurrection based on lies totally debunked by eighty judges, including Trump-appointed ones, an election authorities across the country, and making objectively true statements, which is what the president made yesterday, about the effects of a coordinated nationwide effort to undermine the constitutional right to vote," she said, slamming Romney in the political cajones.

If Romney had any sense of integrity, he'd be ashamed.