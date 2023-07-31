Schiff Rips McCarthy For Catering To The Crazies

California Rep. Adam Schiff spoke with MSNBC's Jen Pskaki about the possibility of Republicans attempting to impeach President Joe Biden. Schiff said that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's primary focus is keeping his Speakership, so he's giving in to the chaos crew. There is no evidence against Biden that would warrant an impeachment, and McCarthy knows this.

"Is your sense that he even knows what he wants to impeach the president about?" Psaki asked.

"No, I mean, for a long time, it didn't appear clear that they even knew who they wanted to impeach," Schiff said. "You know, do they want to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, or maybe Merrick Garland, or maybe Joe Biden, or maybe somebody else?"

"They seem to be an impeachment inquiry in search of a subject and certainly in search of evidence," he continued. "But what concerns me is, I think McCarthy may open an impeachment inquiry because he thinks it will let off the steam with the crazies in this conference."

"But by doing it, he is going to set a train in motion that he may not be able to stop," Schiff said. "And, of course, McCarthy isn't thinking ahead. He's thinking, how do I keep my Speakership for another day, maybe another week?"

"He's not thinking about what he's doing to the country, which is, I think, you know, really devastating to the country, these kind of faux investigations and this potential abuse of the impeachment power," he added.

The crazies, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, are not serious politicians. They only know how to make noise from their incessant need for attention.