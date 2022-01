The Mayonnaise Militia has their undies in a bundle because Carhartt wants to keep its workforce healthy. As part of their meltdown, some of them want to cancel Carhartt. (But don't you dare call it that!)

Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, feels pretty confident that Carhartt will be just fine. After all, we're talking about people that get distracted pretty damn easily by a squirrel or a shiny object.

