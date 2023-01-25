The Latest Conspiracy Theory: The Safety Dance

Contrary to wackadoodle conspiracy theorists, Damar Hamlin is very much alive.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 25, 2023

The latest from the land of the cray cray is that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is dead. The anti-vaxxers are rabidly convincing each other that Hamlin died the night of his injury because of - wait for it - The Jab! They have gone on to convince themselves that the NFL had a body double ready to fool the nation so that people would still feel confident in getting their COVID vaccines and boosters.

But we know that is just utter bullshit because Hamlin is still very much alive. And no, he's not working at a Dunkin' Donuts in Kalamazoo, Michigan with Elvis and Jim Morrison.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon