The Latest Conspiracy Theory: The Safety Dance

The latest from the land of the cray cray is that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is dead. The anti-vaxxers are rabidly convincing each other that Hamlin died the night of his injury because of - wait for it - The Jab! They have gone on to convince themselves that the NFL had a body double ready to fool the nation so that people would still feel confident in getting their COVID vaccines and boosters.

But we know that is just utter bullshit because Hamlin is still very much alive. And no, he's not working at a Dunkin' Donuts in Kalamazoo, Michigan with Elvis and Jim Morrison.

Open thread below...