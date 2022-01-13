McCarthy: 'I Was Called To Testify To Deflect From Inflation Numbers'

Sure is a good thing for Kevin McCarthy that he never has to take an oath before he appears on Fox and Friends.

The January 6 Commission? Not so much.

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News that he refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the insurrection, because he was summoned as some sort of smokescreen to make people not see the inflation numbers.

During a lengthy interview where he claimed the world was falling apart because China was hosting the Olympics...

Kevin McCarthy, struggling on Fox & Friends, claims Biden is failing because China is having the Olympics pic.twitter.com/q1yk0zWtjc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2022

...Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade switched topics to Kevin's refusal to testify.

McCarthy is angry because Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney weren't his choices to appear on the select committee. But hey, Jim Jordan was, and now he's a person of interest!

McCarthy wanted Jim Jordan on the committee to turn the investigation into a clown show, but Jordan has a conflict of interest since he was in communication with Trump during the insurrection and is refusing to be transparent about his interactions with the same committee he would be part of.

McCarthy explained his "real" reason behind not wanting to cooperate.

McCarthy said, "Remember what this is. This is a distraction."

huh?

"They don't want people looking at what's happening. Is it a coincidence they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out the numbers, the highest inflation we had in the last forty years," McCarthy whined.

So the Select House committee is in cahoots with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics to make-believe Kevin McCarthy is so important to the American people, that the mention of his name being called to testify would completely dominate the news.

And because he's such a media icon, it would distract the American public so much they wouldn't be aware that inflation is high because of the pandemic.

Of all the absurd excuses for why a Republican won't comply with a Congressional investigation, this takes the cake.

He won't testify because it's under oath, and he would be legally liable if he didn't tell the truth. Unlike on Fox and Friends, of course.