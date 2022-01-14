Mike Lindell Lies: '300 Million' Americans Could Go To Jail For Election Fraud

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell argued this week that "300 million" Americans belong in jail for election fraud.

Lindell's remarks on Real America's Voice were first reported by Right Wing Watch.

"Everything you're going to see over these next seven months to get rid of the [voting] machines," he said. "You're going to see the Supreme Court case coming out. All these great things, everybody."

Lindell insisted that he has the "pieces of the puzzle" to prove the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

"And you talk about evidence," Lindell added. "We have enough evidence to put everybody in prison for life, 300 and some million people. We have that all the way back to November and December."

Despite his claim, Lindell did not reveal evidence that could put all Americans in jail.