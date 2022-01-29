GOP Senator: Black Woman On SCOTUS Is Affirmative Action ‘Beneficiary’

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” said Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 29, 2022

Not a great look for a U.S. Senator from a state that's nearly 40% Black to already denigrate Joe Biden's future Supreme Court pick as merely the beneficiary of affirmative action. But this is what Mississippi politicians have always done and always gotten away with.

Source: Mississippi Free Press

The first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court in history will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker told a radio show this afternoon. The senior Republican senator from Mississippi made clear that he has no plans to vote for Biden’s yet-to-be-announced pick.

Biden has vowed to select a Black woman to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement yesterday.

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Wicker told host Paul Gallo on SuperTalk Mississippi Radio today, referring to a pending U.S. Supreme Court case challenging affirmative action in college admissions.

“The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out.”

