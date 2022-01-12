Taylor Greene: Second Amendment Is For Fighting Democrats

Marjorie Taylor Greene told former Trump lackey Seb Gorka that the original intent of the second amendment by the founders was so they could take up arms against Democrats.
By John AmatoJanuary 12, 2022

"They're coming for our guns and our civil rights." Gorka lied.

"Of course they are," Greene agreed.

The Georgia congress-critter then ranted against Stacey Abrams for awhile because Abrams has been very effective in Georgia.

"Democrats, they hate our Second Amendment because ultimately the truth is if our Second Amendment rights is a right to bear arms that protects Americans, gives us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government," Greene groused.

In other words, if you don't like who won an election, rise up and murder everybody in your way. We got a preview of that on January 6th.

Marge claimed she hates to speak like this but that's all she does. Her mission is to foment violence against Democrats.

Then she got to her real point.

"Democrats, they're exactly, they're doing exactly what our founders talked about when they gave us these precious rights that we have," she blathered.

So now the Democratic party, the only party that tries to help the entire country and not just the wealthy are worse than the Brits before the Revolution because we are trying to protect the entire country and people suffering through a pandemic.

"I'm not a violent person," she lied. "I hope we never see a Civil war in this country."

The only people talking about civil war and violence against their own countrymen are Republicans.

"Democrats are willing to use the power of the federal government that really violates people civil rights," she claimed.

Democrats use congressional powers granted to them by the US Constitution.

She is a crazy person.

"We shouldn't think that way, I don't know it's going to happen in the future but we always have to make sure we're defending our Second Amendment and state rights...."

Democrats don't hate the right to bear arms, we just hate unnecessary automatic weapons that are used to wipe out as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time.

It's mass murderers' choice of weapon.

That's why Marjorie loves them so much. She's got an itchy trigger finger pointed at Democrats.

