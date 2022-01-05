Rand Paul Never Runs Out Of Covid Conspiracies

Rand Paul is a United States Senator from Kentucky. It's important to remember that. The state elected him to serve and represent them in the Senate and THIS is how he spends his time.

On Wednesday he ran to Fox News to promote a conspiracy that claims everybody's been vaccinated in the US and most people that are in hospitals have had the shot.

This is as big a lie as you'll see on television discussing COVID.

On Fox and Friends this morning Senator Paul and the panel were discussing the Omicron variant and as usual, the Senator from Kentucky exaggerated and took aim at his favorite target.

Paul said, "We need to get rid of the hysteria, but the people promoting the hysteria work for the government. This is Dr. Fauci's fault, largely because he still talking about mandates...blaming the unvaccinated."

Then Rand Paul lied even more since he's on Fox News, the anti-vax, anti-CDC network.

"In fact the majority of people in the hospital are vaccinated because almost everybody's been vaccinated," Paul said.

Motherf**ker.

Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland said this on CNN, Sunday, "But we have overflowing hospitals. And so that 8 percent of the population who has not been vaccinated is responsible for 75 percent of all the people that are filling up our COVID beds in the hospital.”

USNEWS reports, "COVID-19 hospitalizations among children are surging across the United States just as students return to school and the highly transmissible Omicron variant begins to dominate the country."

At least nine states have reported record numbers of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations: They include Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Washington, D.C., NBC News reported.

There are breakthrough cases of course, but as with a close family member of mine who has asthma, being vaxed saved their life.

Bloomberg reports how Paul's state of Kentucky is suffering under COVID:

Kentucky’s Covid landscape is a lot like what’s happening in the rest of the United States. In some places, like Lexington, more than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. But in many others, like the Appalachian counties 100 miles east, the rates are well under 40%. Diabetes, heart disease, smoking and obesity are prevalent—risk-factors that can make a Covid case severe, or deadly. -- Kentucky’s Covid data shows that the latest wave started, and reached its highest point, in the counties that had the lowest vaccination rates.

Rand Paul is a terrible Senator for the people of Kentucky. Period.