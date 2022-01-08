Retired Florida Blogger Gives Bonkers Interview To OAN

Donald Trump gave an interview to OAN, his favorite news channel, discussing all sorts of things: The Insurrection, the "stolen" election, crowd size, the horrible media, and "censored pictures."
Here are some clips. The first one is pretty shocking to me, because it stands out as being the first time I remember him talking about the crowd being made up of Trump supporters and not BLM, Antifa, or federal plants. He also, of course, brags about crowd size:
Then, more about the "love" out there during the insurrection. He takes a dig at the media for not reporting on how large the crowd was.
I AM BEING CENSORED!
Twitter was...shocked.
I snort laughed here:
The only man obsessed with size is a man insecure with his size...so, it fits. Mushroom man.