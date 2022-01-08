Retired Florida Blogger Gives Bonkers Interview To OAN

Donald Trump gave an interview to OAN, his favorite news channel, discussing all sorts of things: The Insurrection, the "stolen" election, crowd size, the horrible media, and "censored pictures."

Here are some clips. The first one is pretty shocking to me, because it stands out as being the first time I remember him talking about the crowd being made up of Trump supporters and not BLM, Antifa, or federal plants. He also, of course, brags about crowd size:

Trump brags that his crowd on January 6th “was the biggest crowd” he’s ever spoken to and complains no one is talking about how big his crowd was that day. pic.twitter.com/dRC6yVr8Vy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 7, 2022

Then, more about the "love" out there during the insurrection. He takes a dig at the media for not reporting on how large the crowd was.

Trump on the January 6th crowd:



“There was love that day. There was so much love out there during the speech.”



Trump then accused the media of deceptively underreporting his crowd sizes. pic.twitter.com/RLHUAY5h7I — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 8, 2022

I AM BEING CENSORED!

Trump claimed, “They have censored the pictures” showing how large the crowd was on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/jl0RtPcAUN — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 8, 2022

Twitter was...shocked.

Omfg — Tara Dublin, Untapped Writing Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) January 8, 2022

From the beginning to the end.

Narcissists gonna narcissist. pic.twitter.com/XBMYZni1kJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 8, 2022

“Nobody insurrects like me. It was the largest insurrection probably ever. People are saying they’ve never seen such insurrecting”

(Also the crowd wasn’t that big. The permit was for 5,000 to 30,000. By contrast 470,000 attended the Women’s March in DC in 2017) — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 8, 2022

“It was massive!” - this brainwashed dope’s only line in this clip. pic.twitter.com/2D3YZPtEVL — Mr. Newberger + (@jeremynewberger) January 8, 2022

A sane person would be trying to downplay the size of that mob. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) January 8, 2022

From inauguration to insurrection:

Crowd. Size.



Insane. Person. Woman. Camera. TV. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 8, 2022

I snort laughed here:

President Trump is looking better than ever before!! He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!! pic.twitter.com/dJuAzQCRvz — Bill Barr Baggins (@ZombieBillBarr) January 8, 2022

The only man obsessed with size is a man insecure with his size...so, it fits. Mushroom man.