Insurrectionist Pauline Bauer In Custody After Bonkers Hearing

Pauline Bauer is a typical January 6th defendant. She is MAGA all the way, loves her guns, hates Democrats, supports violence as means to get her way, thinks she is above the law (she literally spews sovereign citizen ramblings), LOVES Donald Trump, spreads conspiracy theories like Pizzagate, hates COVID public health measures, and is completely and utterly unable to deal with consequences.

Welp, today was a tough day for her "free living soul" because her body has been sent back to jail. Why, you ask? Well, Pauline had some trouble with following the rules.

The hearing was because prosecutors and pre-trial release claim she was not following the conditions. Here is the motion to the court outlining the basic ways in which she is refusing to do the bare minimum to stay free pending her trial:

Feds ask to revoke release of Jan 6 defendant Pauline Bauer pending trial. Bauer says she's "sovereign citizen", is argumentative in hearings



Feds: Bauer isn't complying w/ conditions, not checking in w/ court, won't give up passport, hasn't shown "qualm and decency to court"

Here is the start of her hearing on Friday:

**HEARING TODAY **

Feds are asking court to revoke release of Jan 6 defendant Pauline Bauer pending trial, arguing she's following court orders, won't surrender passport.



Bauer says she's "sovereign citizen", and has filed some ....... dynamic.... motions with court

Oh, now she not a sovereign citizen.

Bauer now tells judge she never claimed to be "sovereign citizen" ...

This is all over the map



This is all over the map — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 17, 2021

But she is.

Bauer: "I have right to my self-determination"



She says is NOT subject to the supervision of the court. She repeats (for a second time) says the court is trying to put her "in the water"... and that she chooses to be "on the land"

Whoopsie.

As judge explains his finding that Bauer is unlikely to follow conditions of release.... Bauer interrupts again



Judge says Bauer is acting "above the law"....

AND BOOM.

!! ALERT - Judge has ordered US Marshals to take Pauline Bauer into custody.



Bauer is screaming as this happens...



She's going to jail — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 17, 2021

If only she had complied, right? Twitter had thoughts:

Expected. No defendant can remain on federal release pending trial who does not cooperate with the US Pretrial Services Office. In my more than 30yrs of practice both as an AUSA/Defense Attorney, I never had a defendant/client who just refused to cooperate with supervision. Rare.

Scream all you want Pauline, I bet you did on January 6th too.

Bye pic.twitter.com/s7zx5l2hee — Jolie-Nevertheless She Persisted-Lucas 🇺🇸 💛 💚 (@Mooney4me) September 17, 2021

WINNER:

She's in the "find out" portion of her story arc.

Enjoy prison, Pauline.