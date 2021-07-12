Capitol Rioter Claims She's A Divine Being, Above The Law

Now, before you jump to the conclusion that Pauline Bauer is nuts (most likely true) and that she needs a psych evaluation first and foremost, her questionable defense is standard practice for people such as her who believe they are sovereign citizens, not beholden to the law, which they describe as illegitimate. A belief that makes these so-called 'flesh and blood' people especially dangerous.

Bauer told police that she wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi. Body camera footage has her screaming at police officers, “Bring them out now. They’re criminals. They need to hang.”

In a Zoom appearance before the court on June 11th, Bauer told the judge, "I am here by special divine appearance, a living soul," she said. "I do not stand under the law. Under Genesis 1, God gave man dominion over the law." In her recent filing, she claims to be the Living Soul, an "innocents", and therefore Blameless.

Source: Daily Beast

A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly stormed the Capitol and told a police officer to “bring Nancy Pelosi out here now… we want to hang that fucking bitch” has filed court documents claiming to be a divinely empowered entity immune from laws. Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania pizzeria owner, is accused of multiple counts of violent entry, disruptive conduct, and obstruction of Congress after she allegedly broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors allege that Bauer tried organizing buses to transport people to D.C. for a rally that preceded the riot, and that while in the Capitol rotunda she told police that she wanted to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But in what experts describe as an inadvisable legal strategy, Bauer has demanded to represent herself in court, appeared to threaten a court clerk with prison time, and declared herself a “self-governed individual” with special legal privileges.

Space precludes adding too many more details from the just released court documents, but you can read more about her at the Daily Beast and Law and Crime.

Pizzeria Owner Mounts Truly Bizarre Defense for Jan. 6 Riots



Pauline Bauer claims to be a divinely empowered entity immune from laws.

https://t.co/sIQfhSWI8a — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 11, 2021