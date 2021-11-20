Insurrectionist ‘Baked Alaska’ Charged With Antisemitic Vandalism

C&L posted about this anti-Semitic stunt by Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, aka “Baked Alaska” last year, not long after he was arrested for his role in the January 6th insurrection:

As the Phoenix New Times reported earlier, Gionet has problems on top of problems as he was not supposed to leave his home state of Arizona. You see, last month Gionet was arrested for having reportedly maced a bouncer at a restaurant in Scottsdale. After spending a night in jail he was let go, bail-free, but the condition of his release was that he remain in Arizona while awaiting resolution of charges for assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. He clearly did not do that. A reddit user posted a video from around the same time, in early December, purporting to show one of Baked Alaska’s livefeeds with Gionet pulling down a “Happy Chanukah” sign on a public menorah in Arizona. In that video, he drops it to the ground and then walks away saying “No more Happy Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas.”

Before the macing charge, Gionet was almost arrested for harassing store workers who asked him to wear a mask. He has since been found guilty of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the attack on the bouncer.

Now, The Daily Beast reports that this jerk faces new charges: two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage for defacing the menorah. The bouncer-assault case could complicate Gionet's Hannukah-defacement case because his pretrial release in the first required him to obey the law, The Daily Beast explained, because Gionet allegedly defaced the menorah just a few days after he was released from jail.

Not surprisingly, Gionet has quite the history of bigotry. More from The Daily Beast:

Gionet has promoted antisemitism in the past, publishing a gas chamber meme on social media and hanging out with Holocaust deniers like white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes. In 2017, Gionet marched in the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Footage of Gionet crying out for milk at the rally after being maced later went viral.

Let’s hope he gets the book thrown at him.