Insurrectionist ‘Baked Alaska’ Charged With Antisemitic Vandalism

January 6th insurrectionist “Baked Alaska” is facing new charges for tearing down a “Happy Hannukah” sign at the Arizona capitol and declaring “No more ‘Happy Hannukah,’ only ‘Merry Christmas.’”
Insurrectionist ‘Baked Alaska’ Charged With Antisemitic Vandalism
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By NewsHound EllenNovember 20, 2021

C&L posted about this anti-Semitic stunt by Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, aka “Baked Alaska” last year, not long after he was arrested for his role in the January 6th insurrection:

As the Phoenix New Times reported earlier, Gionet has problems on top of problems as he was not supposed to leave his home state of Arizona. You see, last month Gionet was arrested for having reportedly maced a bouncer at a restaurant in Scottsdale. After spending a night in jail he was let go, bail-free, but the condition of his release was that he remain in Arizona while awaiting resolution of charges for assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. He clearly did not do that. A reddit user posted a video from around the same time, in early December, purporting to show one of Baked Alaska’s livefeeds with Gionet pulling down a “Happy Chanukah” sign on a public menorah in Arizona. In that video, he drops it to the ground and then walks away saying “No more Happy Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas.”

Before the macing charge, Gionet was almost arrested for harassing store workers who asked him to wear a mask. He has since been found guilty of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the attack on the bouncer.

Now, The Daily Beast reports that this jerk faces new charges: two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage for defacing the menorah. The bouncer-assault case could complicate Gionet's Hannukah-defacement case because his pretrial release in the first required him to obey the law, The Daily Beast explained, because Gionet allegedly defaced the menorah just a few days after he was released from jail.

Not surprisingly, Gionet has quite the history of bigotry. More from The Daily Beast:

Gionet has promoted antisemitism in the past, publishing a gas chamber meme on social media and hanging out with Holocaust deniers like white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes. In 2017, Gionet marched in the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Footage of Gionet crying out for milk at the rally after being maced later went viral.

Let’s hope he gets the book thrown at him.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue