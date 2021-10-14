Politics
Cousins Sent To Jail For Their Role In January 6th Capitol Riot

Edward Hemenway of Virginia and Robert Bauer of Kentucky asked for probation, but District Judge Tanya Chutkan said incarceration in this case was the only way to deter future violence.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
They 'whooped and a hollered' when they stormed the Capitol. They weren't cheering yesterday when they were sentenced to 45 days in jail. A light sentence for sure, but it's likely the pair would not have gotten any jailtime had it not been for their extensive criminal records. Prosecutors had asked for 30 days, the judge gave them 45.

So it goes...

"The sad part is neither of us are really 100 percent Trump supporters. Neither of us is really into the guy." said Hemenway at their sentencing hearing. An odd statement given their MAGA gear they were wearing on that fateful day.

Source: CNN

(CNN) Two cousins with extensive criminal records were sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail for storming the US Capitol during the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6.

(CNN) Two cousins with extensive criminal records were sentenced Wednesday to 45 days in jail for storming the US Capitol during the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6.

"What you're being punished for is the decision to take that protest and turn it into a violent occupation of the US Capitol... at a time when we were attempting the peaceful transfer of power. Something that has never been interrupted in our country's history," Chutkan said.

She rebuked the pair for reveling in the destruction that day, saying they "clearly celebrated what was going on" and "looked elated" in the pictures they posted form Capitol grounds.

