Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I chose this video as the subject of this morning's Bobblehead Thread about an hour before I learned a gunman had taken four hostages in a Colleyville, TX synagogue yesterday during Shabbat services.

I'm sharing it anyway. If ever we need to see and hear Mary J. Blige and LL Cool J clapping and singing Shalom Aleichem at a traditional family Shabbat dinner, this weekend is it. According to the Times of Israel, the get together came about like this:

Blige, along with rapper LL Cool J — who just recovered from COVID — and Israeli singer Itay Levi, who recently performed in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, dined together for Friday night Shabbat dinner at the home of mutual friends in New York. When the hosts Ronny and Tali Seliktar led a rousing rendition of “Shalom Aleichem,” which traditionally signals the opening of weekly Sabbath, their guests all clapped along, including Blige and LL Cool J. ... The Seliktars, who own a company called Select Jewelry, are friendly with both Levi as well as Blige and LL Cool J, and wanted the singers to meet one another, according to a source present at the meal.

After hugging the host when the song ended, LL Cool J said, “You invite ’em in, right?”

Indeed. We will still always invite them in.

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” anchored by John Roberts: Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin … Ashish Jha. Panel: Josh Holmes, Marie Harf and Chad Pergram.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show,” with a special edition on “Our Fragile Democracy”: Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) … Barbara Walter … Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam … Cora Masters Barry … Melanie Campbell … Nsé Ufot … Clarence Jones.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) … Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas … Scott Gottlieb … Betsey Stevenson … Anthony Salvanto.

CNN “State of the Union”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) … Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas) … Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Jonathan Reiner. Panel: Margaret Talev, Toluse Olorunnipa, Seung Min Kim, Kaitlan Collins and Eva McKend.

ABC “This Week”: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Tom Bossert. Panel: Cecilia Vega, Rachel Scott, Ian Pannell and Steve Inskeep.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Panel: Matthew Continetti, Andrea Mitchell, Amna Nawaz and Eugene Robinson.

Here's hoping by the time you're reading this, all of the hostages have been released physically unharmed.