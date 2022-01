CNBC broke the news that Stephen Breyer, a liberal justice for 28 years is going to step down after the latest session ends in June.

Instead of discussing his tenure or what that means moving forward, both CNN and MSNBC reported that, in essence, progressives were meanies who forced him out, but Justice Breyer is a big boy and made the decision on his own.

Justice Breyer’s new retirement will leave a vacancy among the Court’s more liberal voting bloc — and the most consequential test of Pres. Biden’s vision for the court. https://t.co/mSVInzLdaW — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 26, 2022

Imminent Supreme Court retirement?



Favorites: Kantaji Brown Jackson (D.C. Cir.), Leondra Kruger (Calif. Sup. Ct.). Longshot: VP Kamala Harris. Stay tuned to @CNN for news. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) January 17, 2022