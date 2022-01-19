Ted Cruz Fundraises On Jan 6 Conspiracy Theories

The re-education of Ted Cruz is complete. He's fundraising on Debunked FBI False Flag BS.
By John AmatoJanuary 19, 2022

At one point in time Ted Cruz stood up to Trump when he ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

That time has long passed and today, Cancun Cruz joined Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson's crazy train of conspiracy theories, by fundraising off of a QAnon bogeyman, Ray Epps.

Cruz has no evidence, of course, so he says he needs cash to "find out the truth" about what happened on January 6th.

if you are a conscious human being then you know what Traitor Trump and his acolytes did that infamous day.

During a hearing on January 11, Cruz imitated Tucker and asked Jill Sanborn, Executive Assistant Director, National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his concerns over the false flag operation.

Since Republicans take their orders from right-wing media like The New York Post and Fox News, Cruz went all-in on the discredited report circulated by The Daily Mail.

DailyMail.com located Epps, 60, who is at the center of a conspiracy theory alleging he was an FBI plant sent to help incite the deadly riot

Even the British wingnut tabloid admits the Epps story is a conspiracy theory. Snopes easily debunked the entire claim.

But that didn't stop a sitting Senator from using it for financial gain.

He's scamming his own supporters for money. Ted Cruz, have you no shame?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue