Ted Cruz Promotes Tucker Carlson's FBI False Flag Insurrection Lies

At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz promoted Tucker Carlson's disgraceful imitation of a documentary claiming the insurrection committed by Trump supporters at the US Capitol was an FBI false flag operation.

Cruz hurled his obscene questions at Jill Sanborn, Executive Assistant Director, National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cruz, knowing full well Sanborn could not give a direct answer regarding FBI investigations or undercover activities, began his inquisition.

"How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6?" Cruz asked.

"So I'm sure you can appreciate that I can't go into the specifics of sources and methods," Sanborn began.

Cruz cut her off. "That any FBI agent or confidential informant actively participated in the events of January 6, yes or no?"

"Sir, I can't answer that."

Cruz knows she can't answer that but it works for his soundbite before he goes on Fox News and screams about un-elected officials and a "deep state conspiracy" against Trump.

Cruz has his talking points to continue his false flag conspiracy so Fox News will love him again.

"Did any FBI agent or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on January 6," Cruz asked, knowing again she could not answer the question.

"Sir, I can't answer that."

Then Sen. Cruz brought up QAnon's insurrection boogeyman Ray Epps, whom The Daily Mail claimed was accused of being an FBI plant.

Snopes researched the claim:

Ray Epps is a retired Marine with connections to a far-right anti-government militia group who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally in support of Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election had been stolen. While in D.C., Epps was filmed telling other Trump supporters to go “into” the U.S. Capitol “peacefully.” In another video, Epps is seen de-escalating a fight between police and protesters. There’s no evidence to indicate that Epps went into the Capitol himself or that he committed other criminal offenses. As of this writing, Epps has not been charged with any crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.

"A lot of people are concerned about [Epps]," Cruz lied.

Only wackos and Steve Bannon nut bags, and of course, Tucker Carlson.

That's all the evidence Cruz has to claim the FBI was at fault for the insurrection at the US Capitol.

A man most likely associated with the Oath Keepers who wasn't arrested.