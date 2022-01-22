Trump Advisor Epshteyn Admits Giuliani Led Plan To Overthrow Election

Trump 2020 campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn has been subpoenaed by the Select Committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol. On Friday, he tried out his election fraud lies on MSNBC with Ari Melber.

Epshteyn claimed it was legal for Giuliani and his team of buffoons to throw out electoral votes in several states and replace them with bogus ones that would have made Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Epshteyn pretended what the Trump campaign was doing was perfectly legal under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which was put into place because of a very close election. This is a lie, of course, and anyone reading about it can see that easily.

There was no dispute about the vote counting or election results by any governor on November 4th and afterwards. Joe Biden won by almost 8 million votes, and the only person who didn't accept that fact was the narcissistic baby who got his ass handed to him.

Traitor Trump held his breath till he turned blue on Nov. 3rd, and then sent his minions to lie about voter fraud. That lead to other attempts at overthrowing the election as well as the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

"When you say alternate electors, that's your view of it. You also understand there are open probes including in Georgia that prosecutors might look at differently," Melber told Epshteyn. "You understand that if you were aiding and abetting the seating of fraudulent electors or voter fraud, that not only is that potentially against the law, but then you would lose the lawyer-client privilege of the crime fraud exception for your client, the Trump campaign."

Epshteyn ranted that Ari wasn't going to determine the "perpetration of fraud" and then in the next breath determined the "perpetration of fraud" was by the Democrats. He whined it was done by the left and Marc Elias.

That's a bald-faced lie.

Elias is the attorney that fought for expanding mail-in balloting during the pandemic, so of course MAGA is trying to make him their foil.

Epshteyn then used Democratic Fox News troll Doug Schoen, as if he's God's gift to politics and polling to verify his lies.

"So, Ari, everything that was done was done legally by the Trump legal team according to the rules and under the leadership of Rudy Giuliani," Boris concluded smugly. One might rewind the video there and hear Boris admit that everything that was done was done "illegally." You be the judge.

Admitting Rudy Giuliani was at the center of the voter fraud conspiracy to unseat Joe Biden will help the Committee in their investigations.

After Epshteyn said, "the truth was there was overwhelming fraud in the 2020 election," Melber replied by saying "Part of what you said is false,"

That was it. 99.9 percent of what he said was false, Ari.

Melber did fight back, but not enough in my view.

As a TV host, if you're going to put on a seditious scumbag like Boris, then you better damn well call out every single lie he spews. Instead he got to lie and lie and lie and the pushback was minimal. It's not enough to get these guys on the record. You have to push on their lies.