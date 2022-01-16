KKK Trump: White People Are Being Discriminated Against Over COVID

If you thought Trump was immoral, narcissistic, racist, and unhinged before, you ain't seen nothing, yet.
By John AmatoJanuary 16, 2022

During his rally in Arizona, Trump claimed only white people were being discriminated against when it comes to COVID treatments.

Trump said Democrats are "denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies."

Trump sounds like a David Duke wannabe, co-opting the tactics of the old KKK Grand Wizard.

“If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics, it's unbelievable to think this," Trump said.

The number of white communities receiving vaccines far out-distances minority communities, but truth doesn't matter to the BIG Liar.

New York State is trying to reach minority communities, who have been underserved since COVID began, but Republicans are creating a white people racial freak-out.

Trump based his information on a Wall Street Journal op-ed, but of course he exaggerated it to the umpteenth degree.

"You get it based on race," Trump said.

That's of course not the defining factor, and we haven't seen any person put to death because of it.

Perversely invoking Rosa Parks as we come upon MLK day, Trump said, "In New York state, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help." He continued, "If you're white, you go to the back of the line. Race-based medicine."

Trump always uses race-baiting language to rile up his white nationalist base.

As usual, he a despicable piece of fecal matter.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue