Breaking With Protocol, Pope Francis Goes To Russian Embassy

Many of us are watching in horror over the Russian invasion and bombing of Ukraine, but most of us are helpless to do anything about it.

Unless you're Pope Francis, who also wanted to do something. He traveled to the nearby Russian embassy Friday to share his concerns with Moscow's ambassador, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol. Via Reuters:

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent about 30 minutes at the embassy, which is close to the Vatican. "He went to express his concern over the war," Bruni told Reuters. Bruni would not comment on a report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican's mediation. It was believed to be the first time a pope has gone to an embassy to talk to an ambassador in a time of conflict. Foreign envoys are usually summoned by the Vatican's Secretary of State or meet with the pope in the Apostolic Palace. [...] In a statement on Thursday, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said the Holy See hoped that those who hold the destiny of the world in their hands would have a "glimmer of conscience".

The visit is almost certainly meant to ramp up pressure on Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill to use his influence on Vladimir Putin, but the highly political patriarch has so far refused to get involved.

I suppose Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson will now accuse the pope of "virtue signaling" for the "woke left." (Russian tool says what?)

But it does remind people around the world that Russia's not on the side of the angels. As if we needed any more proof, look at this casual cruelty that's making the rounds this morning.

This is sheer cruelty. pic.twitter.com/JMMgTobm9X — Ann is still European 🌍Stand with Ukraine 🌻🇺🇦 (@56blackcat) February 25, 2022