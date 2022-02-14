Eminem Is Fox News' Public Enemy #1

Fox News, led by Joe Concha, took personal insult when Eminem took a knee to support social justice during the halftime festivities at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

To Republicans, Colin Kaepernick is the devil because he dared to take on the white brotherhood ownership of the NFL. By the way, the NFL just admitted "the league is falling short in its efforts to create greater racial diversity among its coaching ranks."

The Hip Pop Super Bowl halftime show was very good, yet Fox News found something the could become very perturbed at Eminem.

"He could have protested by not performing," Concha said. How profound.

It's funny how all of Fox News rallied around rightwing Canadian truck drivers who cut off the US Canadian border from trade and travel over vaccine mandates, but somehow a person taking a knee to show solidarity with Black Americans is a bridge too far

Concha continued, "But instead he took all of the free publicity (Eminem doesn't need any publicity) that comes a 100 million people watching and then did his protest."

Did Eminem hurt the supply chain? Did Eminem cause massive traffic delays for people traveling back-and-forth from Canada to the United States?

Concha attacked Eminem for being from Detroit which ranks in the top five being one of most dangerous places in America.

"But not reading the room and insisting the police are the problem," Concha opined.

Okay, WTF room is Eminem reading? The entire hip-hop production was headlined by black performers who routinely push back against law enforcement and support Black Lives Matter

If anything, Eminem read the room properly.

Harris Faulkner wanted to know what was up with him?

This type of coverage was throughout Fox News on Monday the day after the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

There is no issue too small to not whine about on Fox News.