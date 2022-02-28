Georgian Oil Tanker Refuses To Refuel Russian Ship: 'You Have Oars — Row'

Georgia (the one in the Caucasus in Eastern Europe, not the one in the American south) knows a bit about what's going on now in Ukraine, having been forcibly annexed by the Soviet Union in 1922 until that blew apart around 1990. So it's no surprise when this Georgian oil tanker refused to refuel a Russian ship recently.

Source: Raw Story

Voice Of America reporter Fatima Tils posted a video showing a Georgian oil tanker refusing to help refuel Russian ships. According to the video, the Russian ship asked to be refueled, begging, "Come on, let's leave politics aside." The Georgian ship refused, echoing the military message from those who refused to surrender to Russia on Snake Island.