Georgian Oil Tanker Refuses To Refuel Russian Ship: 'You Have Oars — Row'

Georgians: “Russian ship, go f..yourself. Glory to Ukraine! And you can always use oars, so, row!”
By Ed ScarceFebruary 28, 2022

Georgia (the one in the Caucasus in Eastern Europe, not the one in the American south) knows a bit about what's going on now in Ukraine, having been forcibly annexed by the Soviet Union in 1922 until that blew apart around 1990. So it's no surprise when this Georgian oil tanker refused to refuel a Russian ship recently.

Source: Raw Story

Voice Of America reporter Fatima Tils posted a video showing a Georgian oil tanker refusing to help refuel Russian ships.

According to the video, the Russian ship asked to be refueled, begging, "Come on, let's leave politics aside." The Georgian ship refused, echoing the military message from those who refused to surrender to Russia on Snake Island.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue