Tom Cotton Ripped To Shreds Over Remarks About Trump, Putin

During an appearance on MSNBC this Sunday, the Lincoln Project's Tara Setmayer chewed up and spit out GOP Sen. Tom Cotton following his ridiculous revisionist history about Trump and Putin on Fox "news" earlier that same morning.

After playing the tape of a portion of Cotton's appearance on Maria Bartiromo's show, Setmayer reminded everyone that Trump was Putin's puppet, and not the tough guy that Cotton was making him out to be.

COTTON: But for four years when we had a Republican president who Democrats like Joe Biden accused of being in Vladimir Putin's pocket, and for some reason Vladimir Putin didn't invade Ukraine. It's because the only way to confront an aggressive autocrat like Putin or Xi Jinping is to show strength from the very beginning. That's the way to deter the kind of conflict that is likely about to happen in Ukraine.

CAPEHART: Tara, what's he talking about?

SETMAYER: Let's go back to the videotape, shall we? If it really means showing strength, means kissing the ass of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un, well then I guess that Donald Trump put America first.

It's asinine for him to even imply that. Do we need to go over all the dozens upon dozens of example of Donald Trump acquiescing to Vladimir Putin?

Remember when he wouldn't call Putin a killer in an interview during the Super Bowl in 2017? "Well, there's lots of killers. Are we so innocent?" What about Helsinki where Donald Trump stood there on the world stage and gave more credibility to Vladimir Putin than our own intelligence?

What about how when Trump said, well, we don't care about those sanctions. He can keep Crimea? Nah, whatever. What about the time where Donald Trump, with open arms, embraced Sergei Lavrov to come into the Oval Office of the United States and passed off intelligence information to the Russians?

I could keep going. There are so many examples that are so egregious that the cold warriors of the Republican party who know better freaked out over, and Ronald Reagan would be spinning in his grave over it.

And yet here you have a Republican party that's trying to whitewash history and all of the sudden think that Donald Trump is the example, when you have Tucker Carlson and others that are now giving Vladimir Putin kudos as some type of leader we should admire? And why should we care about Ukraine?

Donald Trump got impeached because he withheld Ukraine security assistance in 2019, which was a gift to Vladimir Putin. He criticized NATO, a gift to Vladimir Putin.

So I say to Tom Cotton and the rest of them, get the hell out of here. We saw the video. We were there for four years. We lived through it.