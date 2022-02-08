Joe Rogan On Vaccines: Then And Now

Well! That was educational, wasn't it?

On March 10, 2020, Joe Rogan interviewed epidemiologist Michael Osterholm about covid-19 and vaccines. Here's the money shot:



"I hope this wakes people up to the value of vaccines, too," Rogan said. "There's so many wackos out there that think that vaccines are a scam, or they're dangerous, there are so many people out there who won't vaccinate their children."

So Joe Rogan is just playing to his $100 million audience.

There's a sucker born every minute.

(Thanks to Leslie Jones for sharing, and TikToker mdg650hawk4.0 for the original clip.)