'Dr.' Joe Rogan Has Covid, Elects Ivermectin 'Treatment'

Joe Rogan canceled shows and announced he tested positive for Covid. Thoughts and prayers.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Joe Rogan/Twitter

If ever there was proof positive that some people should not have huge audiences for their podcast on Spotify because they are not responsible enough with their megaphone, Joe Rogan embodies that.

You may recall Rogan's "advice" to young people not to be vaccinated because they probably won't get the virus, and if they do, they won't be that sick. Never mind all the ICUs full of sick young people, because Rogan decided to play a doctor on Spotify rather than deferring to the doctors who actually know better.

Today, Rogan canceled shows and announced that he has Covid on Instagram.

“I just felt just run down and just to be cautious I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” Rogan explained.

But that's not all. Again, the non-doctor pretends he's a doctor and tells everyone he's "taking all kinds of meds,” including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak and prednisone.

But gosh, why all the meds if it's just a mild case? Why all the concern if younger people don't die from it?

And why the horse dewormer, for which there is no evidence of any effect on the virus, especially given that it treats parasites?

Maybe Rogan should admit he doesn't know what the fck he's talking about and get the damn vaccine, assuming he recovers.

Watch his Instagram video below.

