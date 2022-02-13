Cruz Has 'Really Grown To Admire' Joe Rogan After Seeing N-word Video

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed on his podcast over the weekend that he has "really grown to admire" Joe Rogan after seeing a video of him using the N-word repeatedly.
By DavidFebruary 13, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed on his podcast over the weekend that he has "really grown to admire" Joe Rogan after seeing a video of him using the N-word repeatedly.

While speaking on his weekly podcast on Saturday, Cruz compared the controversy over Rogan's use of the N-word to Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates.

"Look, I've really grown to admire Rogan," Cruz said, "because he's demonstrated backbone. He's willing to speak out. On Covid, he's called bullshit to the continued propaganda and the contradictions and the lies coming out of Fauci, coming out of the Biden White House, coming out of the press."

Cruz went on to slam the "hack writer" who unearthed a video of Rogan using the N-word.

"An old video of Rogan using the N-word," Cruz continued. "And look, using the N-word is wrong. Neither you nor I support it. And suddenly all of the blue check marks [on Twitter] gathered up together and Rogan is a racist for having used it."

Despite condemning the use of the N-word, Cruz continued to defend Rogan.

"Look, that's not a word that should be used," he said. "But I will tell you who else has used the N-word repeatedly: Joe Biden, rappers like crazy, Howard Stern."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue