Cruz Has 'Really Grown To Admire' Joe Rogan After Seeing N-word Video

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed on his podcast over the weekend that he has "really grown to admire" Joe Rogan after seeing a video of him using the N-word repeatedly.

While speaking on his weekly podcast on Saturday, Cruz compared the controversy over Rogan's use of the N-word to Canadian truckers who oppose vaccine mandates.

"Look, I've really grown to admire Rogan," Cruz said, "because he's demonstrated backbone. He's willing to speak out. On Covid, he's called bullshit to the continued propaganda and the contradictions and the lies coming out of Fauci, coming out of the Biden White House, coming out of the press."

Cruz went on to slam the "hack writer" who unearthed a video of Rogan using the N-word.

"An old video of Rogan using the N-word," Cruz continued. "And look, using the N-word is wrong. Neither you nor I support it. And suddenly all of the blue check marks [on Twitter] gathered up together and Rogan is a racist for having used it."

Despite condemning the use of the N-word, Cruz continued to defend Rogan.

"Look, that's not a word that should be used," he said. "But I will tell you who else has used the N-word repeatedly: Joe Biden, rappers like crazy, Howard Stern."