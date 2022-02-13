Jordan Amplifies Trump's Call To Execute Hillary Operatives

The right wing echo chamber explodes with manufactured outrage, as John Durham finally gives the Trumpers something. It's not proof, only conjecture. But they will run with it, even though it is from five years ago, because it has Clinton's name on it.

If you haven't seen the latest wingnut outrage by the Daily Mail and the Washington Examiner, just read Empty Wheel's post on Durham's latest troll. As Marcy Wheeler rightly points out:

As he did with Igor Danchenko, John Durham has raised a potential conflict as a way to air his conspiracy theories so he can jack up the frothy right. -- Whatever Durham hopes to use to sustain the claim of a continuing conspiracy, this filing seems to concede that the lies Durham claims Sussmann told in that meeting that took place five years and a few days ago will not be charged.

And guess who is leading the pack promoting this new Durham/Clinton conspiracy? Kash Patel.

And, again, Kash Patel has known about this for four years, and did nothing while he was among the most powerful men in govt. https://t.co/4vAJ6GBmKG — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 13, 2022

As usual, the former guy had a tantrum, and demanded that Clinton operatives should be put to death! No proof required, just hyperbolic outrage.

What would you say if you saw it in another country? pic.twitter.com/4JllSBHkSK — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) February 13, 2022

Rep. Jim Jordan amplified Trump's dangerous threats with a retweet, which Mediaite noticed. Jordan is himself a primetime player in the attempted coup of January 6, who still refuses to cooperate in the investigation.

However, Jordan retweeted a Fox News article which did include the entirety of the former president’s comments — making it unlikely he wasn’t aware of the Trump’s suggestion the operatives should be put to death.

Whether he knows what he retweeted or not, Jordan needs to testify about Jan. 6. If he doesn't, he belongs in jail.

Fox News, of course, never mentions Jordan's involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, because they want to paint him as a credible critic of the Democrats.

He's a fraud and a traitor.

Isn't the penalty for trying to overthrow a duly elected U.S. government death?