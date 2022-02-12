Lauren 'Boebart' Wins 'Hottest Woman' Award And Trip To Red Lobster

The award from a talk show host misspelled Boebert's last name as 'Boebart,' and the Colorado Republican also received a partially-used Red Lobster gift card worth $27.43.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 12, 2022

I guess as wingnut humor goes this is better than most. Misspelling her name was inspired.

Source: Daily Mail

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was awarded the 'Hottest Woman in Congress Award' by conservative talk show host Jesse Kelly on Friday.

The award misspelled Boebert's last name as 'Boebart,' and the Colorado Republican also received a partially-used Red Lobster gift card worth $27.43.

Kelly called it a 'high achievement' as Boebert showed off the award, with Kelly adding that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, was the runner up.

Discussion

