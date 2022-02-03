Ex-'General' Michael Flynn Doesn't Know The Pledge Of Allegiance

Speaking at a Bikers for Trump rally in support of Lin Wood, Michael Flynn made a big deal out of leading the group to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Nothing could go wrong, right?

Wrong! It's hard to lead a group in any pledge if you don't know the words.

Using jingoistic and sentimental fluff, Flynn began explaining what's so important about the Pledge.

"Listen!," he yelled. "I'm going to say the Pledge of Allegiance and you better say it along with me."

"And I want you to hear not just listen," Flynn exhorted. "I want you to hear every single word to the Pledge of Allegiance. That is our pledge to each other. That is our pledge to this country. It's a Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America so put your hand over your heart, take your hats off… Take your hats off."

Then he started leading the crowd.

Flynn said, "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America....(and then he lost his way).... individual," he said.

Say, what!

That's wrong. Flynn embarrassingly then stopped pledging his allegiance to America while the group continued.

The word "individual" isn't even in the pledge.

When the crowd finished, Flynn said, "God bless you."

That's really bad since he was a long time military man. It's something even a liberal commie scum like me can recite verbatim.

It was even worse than when Trump said his favorite book was The Bible, but refused to answer what his favorite verse was.

“I wouldn’t want to get into it. Because to me, that’s very personal,” he said. “The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.”

Trump was lying about the Bible.

What's Flynn's excuse?

Here are the words to the Pledge so you can see how badly the former "general" muffed it: "I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

("God" was added to the Pledge in 1953 as a response from the Red scare.)

Can we all agree that this man should not be leading anyone in anything?