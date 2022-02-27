Mike's Blog Round-Up

Above, Justine Dorsey covers Help! If you want to help Ukraine, The Psy of Life has some worthy tips.

Strangely Blogged struggled about how to write about Ukraine, but ultimately succeeds. Well done!

The Mahablog says that Ukraine is rewriting the scripts.

PoliticsUSA reports that the FCC is investigating American media for Russian ownership ties.

Driftglass worries that the GOP rebranding is stinking up the joint.

Bonus Track: Literary Hub takes us inside some of the worlds most beautiful libraries.

