Report: Trump Had The Munchies For Presidential Documents

Ring the bell, it's dinner time!
By John AmatoFebruary 11, 2022

In the never ending saga that is Traitor Trump, one of his closest allies and former advisors Omarosa Manigault Newman told MSNBC that she saw Trump munching on documents after he tore them up.

Talking to Ali Velshi, Newman said, "Knowing how much of a germaphobe Donald was, it was enough for me to stop and pause and figure out what was going on."

She continued, "[Trump] loved to tear up those documents, but this was the first time after Michael Cohen left the office and I walked into the Oval, that Donald, in my view, was chewing what he had just torn up."

Donald got on the Gravy Train of document food.

Omarosa said Trump was very aware, "That a lot of these sensitive documents would at some point be made public.”

Velshi imitated Trump's actions for the viewers. Presidential records are supposed to be preserved and not pickled.

Omarosa explained how staffers were responsible for any document Trump discarded.

Newman again recounted a specific meeting between Trump and Michael Cohen.

She said, "What was on this piece of paper was of particularly concern to him, something he did not want the American people to see, so he tore it up like he usually does, but then he put it in his mouth, Ali...so.... It was very bizarre because he is a germophobe. He never puts paper obviously in his mouth.”

The former Trump aide said that "there are many documents that tell the whole story on the days leading up to January 6 that we may never ever see or may never come to light."

What better way is there to destroy evidence than by eating it?

