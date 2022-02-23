Racism, Insurrection, Appeasement: The Hawley Trinity

The Kansas City Star calls it like they see it.
Racism, Insurrection, Appeasement: The Hawley Trinity
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoFebruary 23, 2022

Sen. Josh Hawley's despicable behavior has not gone unnoticed in Missouri, his home state.

Fomenting racism and partaking in an insurrection was bad enough. To put the cherry on top, Sen. Hawley is now appeasing Russia as they attack Ukraine.

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board took aim after the Senator verbalized his pro-Russia invasion stance.

As Russian troops pour into eastern Ukraine, provoking what may become the most dangerous shooting war in Europe since World War II, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is the disgraceful voice of appeasement. “America has an interest in Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity,” he recently wrote. “And we have a strong interest in deterring Russian adventurism. But these interests are not so great that we should commit ourselves to fight Russia over Ukraine’s future.” The junior senator opposes any effort to admit Ukraine to NATO.

Senator Hawley's attempt to overthrow the duly and newly elected US president in 2020 is a blight on the US Constitution and this great nation as a whole.

But he's hit the trifecta as he continues to debase the US Congress and his home state of Missouri by parroting Russian propaganda.

America should denounce the incursion with one voice. Don’t look to Hawley for help. His public two-step about the Russian threat — amplified by countless tweets and television appearances — has clearly provided aid and comfort to Putin and hard-liners in Russia. Yes, even as he now hypocritically complains that the sanctions President Joe Biden has announced are “not enough.” You can see the deadly results, as the video comes in from Ukraine.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Sen. Hawley a "self aggrandizing con artist."

That is right as rain.

