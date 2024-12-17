Pete Hegseth Holds Bonkers J6 Conspiracy Theories, Of Course

Conservatives would like nothing better than for the public to forget the appalling attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan 6 at the direction of Donald Trump. Probably the most profoundly stupid conspiracy theory is that Antifa was behind the attempted coup even though Joe Biden won the election.

Rapey former Fox personality Pete Hegseth enters the chat via KFiles' Andrew Kaczynski:

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, justified the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack and spread baseless conspiracy theories claiming the initial break-in was a false flag operation carried out by leftist groups disguised as Trump supporters. In comments made immediately after the riot and in the days and weeks leading up to it, Hegseth also amplified false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, a narrative that fueled the violence at the Capitol that day. Hegseth's remarks are among a number of controversial statements he's made related to national security issues, including suggesting US troops should be deployed in response to domestic riots, endorsing waterboarding as an interrogation tactic, opposing women serving in combat roles and saying that gay people being allowed to serve openly in the military reflected a "Marxist" agenda. Four days after the Capitol riot, Hegseth appeared on a podcast hosted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called "Newt's World." Hegseth, who was then a Fox News host and prominent conservative media figure, downplayed the violence, defended the rioters' motivations, and criticized the media for rejecting baseless claims of a stolen election. He also seized on debunked reports claiming that the riot was instigated by the leftist group known as Antifa. Hegseth alleged that he had seen evidence firsthand that Antifa members disguised themselves as Trump supporters at the riot. "There are reports, you know, in the New York Post and elsewhere. And just from, you know, common sense, that Antifa folks took advantage of this to try to get to the front and try to agitate and create openings for themselves," Hegseth said. "They want chaos, ultimately," Hegseth said of Antifa members. "I could even spot it. You can see the helmets where there's a Donald Trump bumper sticker on the back, quickly put on it so they could look like they wanted to stop the steal. But what they really wanted to do was further the narrative."

Fact check: Hegseth is a fucking dumbass. Why would left-leaning groups or individuals riot after an election where their candidate won? As for wanting chaos, that's projection. Donald thrives on chaos, and his supporters are happy to oblige. He wants to become the secretary of defense, a powerful role giving him command and authority over the military that is second only to that of the President of the United States. Yeah, he's not fit for that position, but neither are Donald's other picks.