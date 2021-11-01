Politics
Josh Hawley Claims Men Watch Porn Because 'Masculinity'

And Twitter has opinions about Josh Hawley's porn habit (alleged!).
By John Amato
5 hours ago by John Amato
Senator (really, Missouri?) Josh Hawley, a guy already denounced by his hometown newspaper, is claiming men are turning to pornography because their fee fees have been hurt.

Pornography has been a multibillion-dollar business long before Republicans turned into serial liars and bogus culture warriors, but I digress.

Hawley helped support and incite the overthrow of a free and fair election as the US Capitol was assaulted by Trump supporters. His now-iconic "fist in the air" photo from January 6 will be above his obituary in years to come.

Josh spoke at a National Conservatism podium (which means the National Liars Association) and made these weird gender claims that often show up in the right-wing fever swamps.

"How can we be surprised when after years they were told they are the problem. That their manhood is the problem."

Who is saying that? Is the Senator referring to women finally coming forward after being sexually assaulted and at long last getting some minimal attention from law enforcement?

Who is he defending?

Republicans sure have a "gender" issue. They appear to have a "pro-rape" issue, too.

"More and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, pornography and video games."

How does Sen. Hawley know this? Is he one of those men that turned to pornography and video games?

Congressional Republicans will say anything to comfort the white patriarchy. Hawley is the epitome of the collapse of the GOP.

And Twitter has opinions on Josh. Ha.

