Josh Hawley Condemned By His Own State's Leading Newspaper

Josh Hawley put his feet up during the Trump impeachment, showing utter contempt for the office he holds.
By John Amato
The St. Louis Post Dispatch published an editorial today that blasted Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt for refusing to see what's evident to any normal person: Trump's guilt.

Josh Hawley joined Ted Cruz to incite the insurrectionists on January 6, promoting their moronic decision to contest Mike Pence's ceremonial efforts to count the electoral votes. The US Senators had no evidence or any legal justification for their actions. They just wanted to inflame Trump supporters.

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump should be an opportunity for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to redeem themselves for blindly supporting a man whose conduct was indefensible. Instead, they continue bringing additional embarrassment to the state after having flirted with the abolition of democracy in favor of keeping a dictator wannabe in the White House.

What was just as disturbing was the fact that, after the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agents finally secured the US Capitol from the murderous insurrectionists, Senators Hawley and Cruz continued their craven actions after the Senate reconvened early in the morning.

Missourians must not allow themselves to be fooled by the weak boilerplate defenses by Hawley and Blunt. Hawley tweeted on Tuesday: “Today Democrats launched their unconstitutional impeachment trial while President Biden cancels thousands of working class jobs across this country. Americans deserve better.” In fact, a bipartisan majority of senators have deemed the proceeding to be constitutional. And the attempt to divert attention to Biden, who has not canceled a single job, is pathetic but oh-so-typical of Hawley.

So typical of Josh Hawley.

The editorial is spot-on when it closes with this: "At least 41.4% of Hawley’s and Blunt’s constituents voted to oust Trump, and certainly they want to see him brought to justice. Their “legitimate concerns” deserve a fist-pump, too."

