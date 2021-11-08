Josh Hawley Tries And Fails To Tie Porn To 'The Left'

Senator Josh Hawley was at the forefront of helping to incite the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, but once again, claimed liberals are attacking his manhood.

Sen. Hawley recently gave a speech on this very topic and it was moronic and unserious but Evangelicals will applaud.

Of course, he didn't mention one policy that attacks manhood.

The Senator joined Axios on HBO and tried to attach the left to attacking his manhood and forcing conservatives to watch pornography.

But he couldn't come up with any real connection except as Allen alluded to, only his "hunch."

Host Mike Allen asked why he's focusing on masculinity, and Hawley replied, "I think what the left is doing is attacking America."

Hawley is still defending actual domestic terrorists that really attacked our center of government, but whatevs...

We also know many of those MAGA rioters from January 6 have a history with law enforcement concerning domestic violence, is that what Josh Hawley thinks is "masculinity"?

Allen asked Hawley to paint a picture of what a man is and he claimed it's being a father, a husband, and a man who takes responsibility.

Traitor Trump certainly takes no responsibility for anything, so how does that equate to the man for whom Hawley wanted to overthrow a free and fair election?

Hawley is blaming "the left" for conservative men not working, not taking responsibility, playing video games and watching tons and tons of porn.

Did you know we had the type of power? Marvel, beware!

It's PornMan.

Alan followed up and asked what liberals are doing to push men to watch Pornhub more and play more Donkey Kong.

"Do you mean that literally?"

Hawley replied, "I think the liberal attack, the left-wing attack on manhood says your manhood is part of the problem. It says your masculinity is inherently problematic. It's inherently oppressive..."

Allen interrupted, "What's your basis for linking that to what liberals or the left as you say would do. Is that based on data or a hunch question?"

"Well it's policy..."

After he made some inane reference Mike Allen came back and said, "How does that connect porn?"

There is no connection so Hawley claimed that with 16 million men idle, who don't have anything to do even if partly they are responsible they watch more porn.

What Hawley is trying to allude to without saying is "lazy minorities."

"I think you put together lack of jobs, together fatherlessness (a new word), faithlessness. You put together the social messages that teach our kids at schools..."

These are the people running the GOP.

