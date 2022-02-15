How A Gay Cowboy Metal Song Messed With Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy

A member of Ram Ranch Resistance was able to join and take over anti-vax trucker chat rooms in a matter of days.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 15, 2022

This is one of the funnier stories to come out of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' fiasco that's caused so many problems in Ottawa, Canada and elsewhere. A group called the Ram Ranch Resistance, named after a gay cowboy metal song with about the filthiest lyrics imaginable was used to troll and disrupt the anti-vax trucker convoy.

So, yeah, don't play the video at work as it's decidedly NSFW.

Source: Daily Dot

A member of a group that trolled trucker convoy protests by spamming them with a gay porn song infiltrated and took over a private chat protesters used to communicate and strategize.

...

A group of people frustrated with the protesters have taken to trolling them by posting “Ram Ranch,” Grant MacDonald’s song about gay cowboys, on protesters’ social media channels and group chats. They’ve come to be known as the Ram Ranch Resistance.

Last week, Teagan McLean decided to infiltrate the Windsor protesters’ Zello channel. On Monday, McLean told the Daily Dot that he accomplished a one-man coup in a matter of days. In that time, he said he was able to sow division, create confusion, and convince some of the protesters to leave peacefully before the authorities forced them to disperse on Friday.

“Joined on Monday as untrusted user and by Friday 6:30 I had full control and shut down their communication network half an hour before police moved,” McLean said.

Rolling Stone seemed to get the story out there first. But later, just how they managed to do it came to light.

A long thread by Paul McLeod of Buzzfeed detailed their "emergency meeting." Here's a sampling.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue