Giuliani Spews Bonkers New Claim About January 6 Insurrection

Rudy Giuliani — who is himself being sued and investigated by the FBI — flogged the same old outrageous lie about the January 6th insurrection, but with a new twist.

He was spinning a new yarn to Joe Pags, yet another conservative talk show host, saying that Antifa, the FBI, and the government were responsible for the attack and destruction on the US Capitol. Then Giuliani said, "On the night of January 6, I'm walking to my hotel and the two people with me, they're basically my Antifa experts, pointed over there and said, 'There is John Sullivan.' I said he got arrested."

OK, Number One, What's an Antifa expert? And Number Two, Who's John Sullivan?

Sullivan, or "Jayden X" is a favorite boogeyman to the QAnon set, whom they love to blame for the Capitol insurrection.

President Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who said it showed that antifa was the true organizer of the attack; and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who called Sullivan a “BLM & fascist #ANTIFA supporter arrested for role in Capitol assaults.”

"He is obviously a rat," Giuliani said of Sullivan.

Rudy then claimed that the police arrested him, and then the FBI released him because he works for them.

"Most of the damage looks like it was done by people working for the government."

Who knew thousands of federal employees took to the U.S. Capitol, hunting Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, just to make Trump look bad?

No proof required, just suspend reality and pretend Giuliani is a truth-teller instead of a man who gave aid and comfort to Trump while he tried to overthrow the government.

This is so ludicrous it even stretches the bounds of evil Giuliani and Trump's entourage are willing to engage in. Giuliani simply throws as much feces as he can at the wall, hoping some of it will stick in the minds of his MAGA audience.