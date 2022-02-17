Unvaxxed Canadian Trucker Protester Can't See Dying Daughter

I would argue that seeing your little girl who's dying is worth getting vaccinated for, but these conspiracy nuts obviously have a different operating system than most of us do. Via Fortune Magazine:

“I’m risking everything I have,” said Jake Klassen, 39, who has been a truck driver for nearly two decades and drives three weeks of the month hauling loads to the U.S. as an owner-operator. “I want to be able to have my own choice.”

Klassen has two campers and his black semi trailer at the Emerson blockade. They could potentially be seized; Klassen described Trudeau’s move to invoke emergency powers as a “scare tactic” so “they can take everything from us,” he said.

Klassen said he hasn’t been able to visit his nine-year-old daughter in months. She is receiving palliative care at St. Amant, a care residence in Winnipeg, but due to restrictions that require visitors to be fully vaccinated, Klassen and his wife can’t see her.

“This is something worth fighting for,” he said.