Unvaxxed Canadian Trucker Protester Can't See Dying Daughter

I would argue that seeing your little girl who's dying is worth getting vaccinated for, but these conspiracy nuts obviously have a different operating system than most of us do. Via Fortune Magazine:
“I’m risking everything I have,” said Jake Klassen, 39, who has been a truck driver for nearly two decades and drives three weeks of the month hauling loads to the U.S. as an owner-operator. “I want to be able to have my own choice.”
Klassen has two campers and his black semi trailer at the Emerson blockade. They could potentially be seized; Klassen described Trudeau’s move to invoke emergency powers as a “scare tactic” so “they can take everything from us,” he said.
Klassen said he hasn’t been able to visit his nine-year-old daughter in months. She is receiving palliative care at St. Amant, a care residence in Winnipeg, but due to restrictions that require visitors to be fully vaccinated, Klassen and his wife can’t see her.
“This is something worth fighting for,” he said.
Fighting for your right to assert your narcissistic fantasies over the needs of your dying daughter? What color is the sky on his planet?