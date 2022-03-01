Trump-endorsed AZ Lawmaker Says EU Is New 'Third Reich'

Arizona state senator and MAGA wacko Wendy Rogers claimed this week that the New World Order and Germany are conspiring to "rebuild the Third Reich" by helping to defend Ukraine.
Credit: Flickr/Gage Skidmore
By DavidMarch 1, 2022

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R), a fierce defender of former President Donald Trump, claimed this week that the New World Order and Germany are conspiring to "rebuild the Third Reich" by helping to defend Ukraine.

Rogers made the remarks in a tweet on Monday.

"The European Union is New World Order tyranny and Germany’s attempt to rebuild the Third Reich," the lawmaker wrote.

The remarks on Twitter came after Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to justify the Ukraine invasion by claiming neo-Nazis are occupying the country.

In a previous tweet, Rogers insisted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons."

In recent months, Rogers has also become one of the top voices in Trump's effort to falsely convince the American people that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden.

