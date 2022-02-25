AZ Gov Ducey: It's Better To Have A White Supremacist Than A Democrat

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey just made clear to voters and the media that it's better to vote for a hood-wearing white nationalist than a Democratic politician.

The governor supported Wendy Rogers as a State Senator over Felicia French in 2020. Ducey has spent $500,000 dollars in IE expenditures on Wendy Rogers. Rogers has embraced white nationalism wholeheartedly, echoing the Great Replacement theory so beloved by Neo-Nazis. Rogers actually said, "We are being replaced and invaded."

Ducey was asked if it concerned him that State Senator Wendy Rogers is now becoming part of white nationalist movement.

TPM reports, "Ducey made it clear he still stands by the cash boost, telling reporters that he’s “proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

Then came the kicker.

"She's still better than her opponent," Ducey said.

I've been writing over the years that the prime directive of right-wing media across all platforms, even starting back in the 80's with Rush Limbaugh, has been to poison their audience against all Democratic politicians do they'd be willing to vote for a sexual predator, or in this case a white nationalist.

We saw it with when Republicans supported Judge Roy Moore, who reportedly groomed and dated girls as young as 14 years old.

Governor Ducey just made it clear that he prefers a Republican Neo-Nazi over any Democratic politician.