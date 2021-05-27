Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

AZ Gov. Admits 3 Clean Election Audits, Hopes For Different Results In 4th

The Cyber Ninjas are gone, but Arizona still hoping to find some form of non-existent voter "fraud."
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Wednesday night Sean Hannity used his prime-time news slot to hold a roundtable live from the Republican Governors' Association. Propaganda? Ya think?

Hannity asked Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey what they will find in the latest Maricopa "recount."

Arizona has been mired in an insane attempt by their QAnon state legislators to find the tiniest bit of evidence to defend their undemocratic voter fraud lies.

Gov. Ducey was forced to admit the truth about this fiasco, which has cost AZ taxpayers millions of dollars, in order to appease the MAGA cult.

Hannity asked, "What will we find---anything?"

"This is our fourth audit. There's already been three audits. This is the fourth one, the first three came out clean. Let's see what this fourth one says," Gov. Ducey replied.

And a fifth and a sixth and seventh and an eighth, continue ad infinitum. At least in Benghazi, there was an actual attack that prompted an investigation, but Republicans used it as a cudgel for crass political ends that cheapened the death of four Americans.

Hannity then forced Ducey to say that Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party.

Trumpist Kristie Noem of New Mexico cheerily agreed.

We know what he would find in a fourth audit because there was no voter fraud that swayed the 2020 presidential election against Traitor Trump.

This attempt at attacking voter eligibility and integrity by the entire Republican leadership is a sham of the worst kind. It is a threat to democracy in America.

No guts, no glory, only sycophancy for Trump.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team