Arizona Governor Ducey Ignores Trump's Phone Call Trump While Certifying Election Results

Months ago, Doug Ducey bragged that he was such a BFF with Trump and Pence that he had a special ringtone installed on his phone for whenever they called him, so that he'd recognize them right away and take their calls. Well...at one of the most auspicious and symbolic moments yesterday, Ducey ignored the call and signed the election certification that Joe Biden had won Arizona.

Trump was watching, of course, and starting hurling invectives against Ducey on a live feed to Rudy Giuliani's circus in Arizona, also happening at the exact moment. Trump would later take to Twitter against Ducey, with Ducey responding, also via tweet.

Source: Newsweek

Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey may have ignored a phone call from President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence while certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state on Monday. Ducey indicated in July that his cell phone is set to play "Hail to the Chief" when receiving a call from Trump or Pence. In a video of Ducey signing documents cementing Biden's win on Monday, the song can be faintly heard before the governor is shown pulling a phone out of his coat pocket, putting it on his desk and slightly shaking his head. "I've got a relationship with the president and when there's a need in Arizona, I talk to him directly," Ducey said during a July 9 press conference. "We've had so much outreach personally from both the president and the vice president that I had to change the ringtone on my phone. And it rings 'Hail to the Chief,' because I didn't want to miss another phone call directly from the White House to help the state of Arizona."

HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to "Hail to The Chief" so he wouldn't miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona's election? (7 secs in) pic.twitter.com/bzBGpfSIDf — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 30, 2020

Whereupon Trump got in a snit, lashing out at Ducey.

LET’S GIVE THEM SOME SPACE Is the Ducey-Trump bromance over? This is a really bad public breakup. pic.twitter.com/nn3C3cxK3p — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 1, 2020

And the dumbass's tweets in response.

Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now. @OANN What is going on with @dougducey? Republicans will long remember! https://t.co/XILGaHcyw7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

And to complete this sordid little soap opera, the Arizona Governor responded with a nine-tweet thread of his own about why he did what he did. Something about following the law, a quaint notion in the Trump era.

I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election system, and bragged about it quite a bit, including in the Oval Office. And for good reason. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2020