Arizona's Governor In Hot Water After Photo At Party Shows Him Not Wearing A Mask Or Social Distancing

You'd think a Governor with the lowest approval rating in the country would have more sense than this, but then again you don't get to own the lowest approval rating in the country without doing a lot of really, really stupid stuff. Doug Ducey also wants to open schools in Arizona next month. If he does he might as well just flee the state before they tar and feather him.

Yet another Republican Governor who's a disgrace.

Source: AZCentral

A photo of Gov. Doug Ducey attending a party without donning a mask or practicing social distancing is circulating on social media, raising questions about how closely the Republican leader is following his own COVID-19 prevention advice. The Governor's Office, meanwhile, has dismissed the photo as a baseless "personal attack" designed to mislead constituents. Phoenix resident Carter Santini posted the photo to Twitter on Sunday. It shows Ducey standing by several other people at what appears to be a backyard event, chatting near a pool and cocktail tables decorated with red and white runners. A caption reads: "Governor Ducey, that's not social distancing." A text exchange posted alongside the photo claimed it was taken at a Brophy College Preparatory graduation party on July 6, when the majority of the state had mask mandates in place, and COVID-19 infections were skyrocketing.

Doug Ducey should probably resign and not come back to Arizona pic.twitter.com/1LTMi1d5LP — carter 🌹 (@retraCtheJD) July 12, 2020

Here's how Arizona's Republican @dougducey spent his weekend as hospitals and ICUs were reaching capacity, and refrigerated morgue trucks were rolling in. https://t.co/yEQX66jYyV — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 14, 2020

Yikes: GOP Gov. Doug Ducey approval rating: 35/63 in Arizona.



Was 59-37 just last month.



If Ducey #s drop that much, imagine where Trump is in red-state coronavirus hotspots. https://t.co/9o5TxNdfdL — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 13, 2020

Ducey's numbers slide occurred exactly when he reopened the state, to disastrous consequences.