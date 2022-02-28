AZ MAGA Whack Admits The Truth About GOP Voter Laws

Wendy Rogers, whom Governor Doug Ducey has endorsed for governor, says the quiet part out loud, on the record.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 28, 2022

Arizona State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Rogers accidentally said the quiet part out loud. She actually went on record with this Freudian slip:

So I appreciate the effort, we're all trying very hard to suppress the vote, [uncomfortable laughter] the cheaters. You know, depending on you ask.

No, Senator Rogers, you got it right the first time. There's no need to ask anyone else about it. In fact, the only way you could have been even more honest if you had clarified that it was the votes of Black- and Brown-skinned people that you want to suppress.

Current governor, Doug Ducey has said that he would rather have a white supremacist in office than a Democrat. Well, he definitely knows how to pick them, doesn't he?

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Wendy is also having fun on the socials pretending she's a global-political expert who knows something about Nazi Germany?

