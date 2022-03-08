Biden To Announce U.S. Ban On Russian Oil Imports

The Biden administration will impose a ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy this morning, without the participation of European allies. Via Bloomberg News:

The ban will include Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, according to two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The decision was made in consultation with European allies, who rely more heavily than the U.S. on Russian energy, another person said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement owing to its sensitivity. Spokespeople for the White House National Security Council declined to immediately comment.

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden “will announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine,” though didn’t specify the measures. He’s due to speak at 10:45 a.m. in Washington.